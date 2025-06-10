Appeal For Information: Aggravated Robbery Oxford Terrace

Supplied / NZ Police Supplied / NZ Police

Police are asking for the public’s help after an aggravated robbery on Wednesday 4 June.

Police were called to the Oxford Terrace store about 8pm on Wednesday, after three males entered the premises and threatened a worker.

The offenders then fled in a vehicle, after stealing a number of items.

Thankfully the worker was not physically injured.

The vehicle used was a Black Mitsubishi Colt, registration KCB102, and was reported stolen prior to this incident.

Police are requesting the public's help to identify the individuals pictured, including the male in the 4th picture who was seen with the stolen vehicle 2 days earlier.

Supplied / NZ Police Supplied / NZ Police

Anyone with information about them, or anyone who witnessed the robbery, is urged to contact Police as soon as possible via 105.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number 250604/5483.

Supplied / NZ Police Supplied / NZ Police

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

