Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Be Vigilant: Fake Police Scam Doing The Rounds Again

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 6:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Real Police officers are warning Kiwis to be vigilant of cold callers posing as Police officers, as a pesky scam rears its head.

In the past year, Police have worked quickly to warn the public as these scam calls emerged.

Waitematā CIB’s acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin says, “unsuspecting victims are essentially being called out of the blue under a ruse”.

“The story changes slightly, but it will usually involve some sort of investigation and this ‘officer’ will report having located a valuable item of yours, such as a passport.

“He will need your help or ask for your personal information.

“The caller speaks with an English accent and provides a bogus ID number to the victim.”

If you receive a phone call such as this, Police advise the public to be extremely cautious.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bergin says previous iterations of this scam has involved scammers asking people to withdraw cash as part of ‘an investigation’ or handing over bank details.

Police made several arrests last year over the scam.

“We strongly advise that you hang up,” he says.

“From time-to-time, Police officers may contact you as part of their genuine duties.

“It can be a bit surprising to receive a call unexpectantly, so stop and think if you get a far-fetched story shared down the telephone line.”

In the past week, Police have received reports from Kiwis on both islands, including: Warkworth, Riverhead, Royal Oak, Ngaruawahia and in the Clutha and Queenstown-Lakes districts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Fortunately, at this stage we are not aware of any victims losing money,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bergin says.

“Those recipients have done the right thing and ended the call and reported it to the real Police.”

If you have received a similar call, please report this to Police online now or call 105.

Important advice from New Zealand Police:

- Police will never ask for your bank details, pin numbers or banking log in

- Police do not offer prize money 

- Police will never ask you to go to a bank and withdraw your own cash 

- Stop and think: If the call seems off, hang up and call 105 to verify the officer’s identity, or request a callback

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 