Enrol To Have Your Say On Who Makes The Big Decisions For Our District

If you want to have a say on who will set rates and make decisions on roads, rubbish and water services for New Plymouth district for the next three years – make sure your enrolment details are up to date.

People who have moved house or turned 18 since in the past three years, will need to update their details on the electoral roll by 1 August. And if you want to switch between the Māori and General roll, you need to do that by 10 July.

For New Plymouth District Council, there will be elections for:

Mayor

14 Councillors

20 Community Board members.

Whether you are a home owner or renter, the decisions our elected members make on things like rates, roads and rubbish services to playgrounds, parks, libraries and local facilities, impacts everyone.

Additionally, there are also choices to make for positions on the Taranaki Regional Council and a poll on whether to retain our Māori ward for future elections.

Go to vote.nz to find out how to update your enrolment details or phone 0800 36 76 56.

Fast facts

Nominations to stand in this year’s local election open 4 July and close midday 1 August

Voting papers will start being delivered from 9 September with voting closing midday 11 October.

In 2022 – 77 candidates put their hands up to stand for positions in our district.

NPDC voter turnout for the last election was 45.1 per cent – just behind the 45.3 per cent for previous election but ahead of the national average of 40.4 per cent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

