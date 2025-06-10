Crash On Auckland's Southwestern Motorway Causes Congestion - Counties Manukau

Police are responding to a crash involving several cars on the Southwestern motorway, Wesley, this evening.

The crash was reported to Police at 6.35pm.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the crash is causing significant traffic congestion.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.

Motorists are also urged to watch their speed and following distances in the current wet weather.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

