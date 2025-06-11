International Migration: April 2025

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the April 2025 year compared with the April 2024 year were:

migrant arrivals: 145,000 (± 1,100), down 27 percent

migrant departures: 123,700 (± 900), up 15 percent

annual net migration: gain of 21,300 (± 1,400), compared with a net gain of 90,900 (± 200).

Annual migrant arrivals peaked at 234,800 in the year ended October 2023.

Annual migrant departures provisionally peaked at 124,000 in the year ended March 2025.

Annual net migration peaked in the year ended October 2023, with a gain of 135,500.

Visit the link to read this information release and to download CSV files:

International migration: April 2025: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-migration-april-2025/

CSV files: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

