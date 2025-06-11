Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
State Highway 8 Reopened

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 1:34 pm
Press Release: NZTA

UPDATE: State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Twizel is now reopened. However, challenging conditions are likely to remain for the next few days, with potentially more snow and ice persisting in the freezing temperatures. Further disruption to travel is possible on state highways in the South Island’s Mackenzie Country.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urges motorists to drive with extreme care, show patience and if they can, avoid non-essential travel in those areas affected by snow and ice.

