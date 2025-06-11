Name Release: Fatal House Fire, Trentham
Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who was found deceased after a house fire in Trentham,
Upper Hutt on Tuesday [10 June] morning.
He was 69
year old, John Louis.
Police extends our condolences
to his family and friends during this difficult
time.
The cause of the fire is not believed to be
suspicious.
