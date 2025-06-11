Name Release: Fatal House Fire, Trentham

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was found deceased after a house fire in Trentham, Upper Hutt on Tuesday [10 June] morning.

He was 69 year old, John Louis.

Police extends our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

