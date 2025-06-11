Speed Change Gets Go Ahead For PAK’nSAVE

A speed reduction to a section of Wairere Drive in Te Rapa has been given the tick of approval by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to enable a new supermarket to be built in the area.

The speed on Wairere Drive, between Arthur Porter Drive and Pukete Road, will reduce from 80km/h to 60km/h to meet the traffic conditions in a resource consent for a new PAK’nSAVE supermarket.

Hamilton City Council approved the change at its meeting on 30 April 2025, however further approval from NZTA was required to meet new Government rules around speed changes.

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary celebrates the speed limit reduction approval.

“The majority of submitters told us they wanted the speed limit reduced on this section of Wairere Drive, and a main reason was for the economic and community benefits a PAK’nSAVE would bring.”

Consultation with the community generated 1107 submissions with 64% of submitters supporting the proposal to lower the speed limit.

“The PAK’nSAVE supports the growth we’re seeing in the north of Hamilton and will create jobs, and better access to essential goods and services for those communities.”

Foodstuffs North Island Head of Property, Nick Hanson, is looking forward to delivering a much-needed community amenity for Hamilton North.

“The new PAK’nSAVE will support the growing local population with great value groceries and a modern, safe shopping experience.”

As part of the resource consent for the PAK’nSAVE, an independent commissioner determined traffic lights are required to be installed at the Wairere Drive and Karewa Place intersection to allow a right turn into (but not out of) Karewa Place from Wairere Drive. The installation of the traffic lights will be undertaken by Foodstuffs at their cost.

The speed limit reduction is a safety requirement to manage speeds at the intersection and will be completed in conjunction with the installation of the traffic lights.

