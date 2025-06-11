Orbus On Demand: A New Electric Rideshare Service Debuting In Mosgiel

Otago Regional Council (ORC) is launching an innovative new public transport service operated by Go Bus (a subsidiary of Kinetic) for Mosgiel on Monday, 30 June.

Orbus On Demand offers a different way for people to travel. It will operate within the Mosgiel, Wingatui, East Taieri and Kinmont areas using a wheelchair-accessible 22-seat electric bus.

The service is replacing the Mosgiel loop service (Routes 80 and 81), which ends at 6pm on Friday, 27 June. The new on demand bus service will run weekdays from 8am to 6pm.

People can book any time via the Orbus On Demand app or by phoning ORC Customer Services weekdays from 8am to 5pm. The app is free to download from the App Store or Google Play from 16 June.

Orbus On Demand is not a door-to-door service; it is a rideshare service where passengers may be joined by others during their trip. There are nearly 100 pick-up/drop-off points available; some are marked bus stops, and some are not.

The Orbus On Demand app or the Customer Services team will direct people to the closest pick-up location anywhere in the service zone. (see map below).

Co-chair of Otago Regional Council’s Public and Active Transport Committee Andrew Noone says Orbus On Demand aims to add convenience and provide wider coverage for bus users in the area, which is something residents asked ORC for during ORC’s Long-Term Plan consultation.

“This represents a new era of public transport. It means no parking worries and hassle-free trips to essential services like medical and community centres or visiting friends and family across town.”

A fleet of 13 new electric buses servicing the Mosgiel – Dunedin route, also operated by Go Bus, will also be launched on 30 June, although some buses started running on the route earlier this month. The fleet includes six large 75-passenger capacity buses, introduced to increase capacity during peak times and allow for further bus-use growth in Mosgiel.

The launch of the electric Orbus On Demand service is the final step in moving all Mosgiel buses to zero emissions, enabling ORC to deliver cleaner more sustainable public transport for the region.

Ben Barlow, Chief Operating Officer, Go Bus, says: “We’re proud to be working alongside Otago Regional Council to deliver this innovative new On Demand service. It represents a forward-thinking approach to public transport in the region.

“It’s great to be part of a solution that’s not only convenient but also aligned with ORC’s wider goals around accessibility and sustainability.”

