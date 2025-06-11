Council Obtains Boys Brigade Buildings On Endowment Land

Horowhenua District Council has successfully obtained two buildings, which previously belonged to the Boys Brigade, on a key parcel of endowment land in Foxton Beach.

In October 2024 elected members, with the endorsement of Te Awahou Foxton Community Board, directed Council officers to “purchase the buildings on the endowment land at Nash Parade and Fabrin Street off the Boys Brigade, noting that the source of funding be from the Foxton Beach Endowment Fund, following a valuation for a fair and reasonable price given the buildings conditions”.

That decision was made in a meeting which excluded the public, to further negotiations with the Boys Brigade in respect to the property, but can now be made public.

The Boys Brigade had previously indicated a desire to relinquish its interest in the property, covering about 3.2 hectares, for which it had a longstanding lease with Council. This included two buildings that the brigade owned.

Council has since come to an agreement with the Boys Brigade and obtained the buildings, giving greater flexibility when deciding what the future of the land will look like. Any future decisions regarding the land will be made in close consultation with mana whenua, acknowledging the cultural significance of the site and its historical associations.

Boys Brigade New Zealand national director Mike Brewer says the organisation extends its thanks to Horowhenua District Council and its staff for their support and cooperation throughout negotiations.

“We deeply appreciate their assistance in facilitating the relinquishment of the buildings that BB New Zealand has proudly owned for many decades,” he says.

“While this marks the end of a cherished era in our camping legacy, we are confident that the proceeds from this transition will be wisely invested in the future of youth development initiatives within the Manawatū region. These investments will continue to benefit young people through our movement for generations to come.”

