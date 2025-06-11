Stand Up For Our Seniors: Age Concern NZ Marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

On 15 June, Age Concern New Zealand will join the global community in recognising World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), a time to shine a light on the mistreatment of older people and to call for collective action to ensure dignity, respect, and safety for all older New Zealanders.

Elder abuse is a serious and often hidden issue in New Zealand. Each year, Age Concern supports thousands of older people who are experiencing various forms of abuse — including emotional, financial, physical, and neglect — often at the hands of those they trust most.

In the 12 months from 1 July 2023 - 30 June 2024, Age Concern was involved in 2817 cases of elder abuse. 88% of alleged people who caused harm were family members, of which 50% were adult children or grandchildren.

“Elder abuse is not just a private issue — it’s a community issue,” says Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive of Age Concern NZ. “On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we urge all New Zealanders to learn the signs of abuse, speak up, and support older people in their lives and communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year, Age Concern’s theme is “Spot the Signs”. It calls on individuals, whānau, community groups, organisations, and businesses to help raise awareness and take appropriate action.

How You Can Help:

Learn to spot the signs of elder abuse and how to respond.

Check in with older friends, neighbours, and whānau.

Support Age Concern’s work through donations

Attend local events during 15-22 June, listed on www.ageconcern.org.nz

Share messages of support on social media using #WEAAD and #AgeConcernNZ

If you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse, contact Age Concern’s Elder Abuse Response Service at 0800 65 2 105 (weekdays 8.30am-4.30pm) or the national 24-hour helpline at 0800 EA NOT OK, for free, confidential support.

Let’s work together to create a society where older people are safe, respected, and empowered.

© Scoop Media

