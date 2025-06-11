Early Construction Begins On Te Ara Whetū, The New Library For Waikanae

Early works in advance of the main construction have started on Te Ara Whetū, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Brendan Owens, Customer and Community Group Manager says completing work that doesn’t require building consent will help achieve the goal of opening Te Ara Whetū in late 2026.

“The main works will begin when building consents are in place and the construction contract is finalised. Until then, tasks such as removing asbestos and excavating for new foundations will be carried out,” said Mr Owens.

The project recently progressed to its final phase of design. The detailed design stage involves defining the quantity and quality of all building elements, materials and systems through drawings, specifications, and schedules ready to lodge for building consent. It also allows the design to be amended to ensure construction costs fit within the available budget.

“We’re excited to be able to share updated floor layout plans and fly-through video. The video shows how Te Ara Whetū will sit within its Mahara Place environment, its colours and materials as well as the slightly refined floor layout.”

As a community library, Te Ara Whetū will strengthen the resilience of our communities, create a sense of place and belonging, and provide opportunities to learn, work, and create.

The new floor layout plans and fly-through video can be viewed on our website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/tearawhetu

