NPDC Community Fund Supports Ongoing Legacy Of Māori Health Leader

Manukorihi Pā Reserve trustees and Owae Marae Kaitiaki from left, Patsy Porter, Kelly Bailey and Roina Graham plan commemorations by the Māui Pōmare statue at Owae Marae. Photo/Supplied.

Hundreds of people will gather at the historic Owae Marae in Waitara this month to celebrate the legacy of Māui Pōmare, who championed improvements in Māori health in the early 20th Century.

The Tā Māui Pōmare Annual Commemorations, which have drawn mana whenua from around the motu to the Manukorihi Pā site since 1936 to commemorate Aotearoa’s first Māori Health Minister, will be held on 27 and 28 June with support from NPDC’s community grants.

“We’re expecting about 200 people and the topic is health. Tā Māui Pōmare was a local Rangatira and a doctor who was concerned for our people and the infrastructure around how we lived – he was concerned for our health and hygiene and tikanga,” said Manukorihi Pā Reserve trustee and Marae Kaitiaki Roina Graham.

“Historically this was a place for all the hapū and iwi for big events. It brings people together. This event includes hari mate rā (a ceremony) to acknowledge and honour those who have passed, reo, health, Puanga, iwi, whānau, hapū and political forum discussions, maintaining Iwi relationships throughout the motu and the commemoration of Tā Māui Pōmare.”

The event is being held with help from NPDC’s Community Events Grant which supports community events that contribute to the vibrancy of the rohe (area). We support grassroots and volunteer groups in projects and events that benefit the community through the Community Events and the Community Services and Programmes grants.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Both grants are open to applications until 6 July.

"Our community funds help promote connected and engaged communities and improve the well-being of our residents as we build a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital for all our residents,” said NPDC Manager Community and Economic Development Damien Clark.

Find out more about NPDC’s community funding and grants on our website (npdc.govt.nz/fundingandgrants) or call the Community and Economic Development Team on 06-759 6060.

© Scoop Media

