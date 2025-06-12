Unidentified Kayak Found In Lake Te Anau Underscores Urgent Need For National Boat Identification

11 June 2025 – A kayak discovered floating upside down on Lake Te Anau has triggered a police appeal and raised concerns about a potential missing person. With no way to quickly identify the owner or their emergency contacts, responders have been left to appeal to the public in a hope for leads.

The NZ Boat Register is calling attention to this incident as a sobering reminder of how hard it still is to match found vessels to their owners in New Zealand.

“If this kayak had been registered or had a tag, the situation might already be resolved,” says Sam Allen, Managing Director of the NZ Boat Register. “We’re not just talking about theft recovery or insurance - this is about people’s lives and reducing risks”

Unlike many countries, New Zealand does not have a universal register for recreational boats. The NZ Boat Register aims to change that by offering free online registration for all watercraft types, including kayaks, jet skis, and paddleboards. Their optional AquaTAG Boat ID Tags, discreet NFC-powered devices, allow anyone - whether police or a concerned local - to scan a tag and securely notify the owner or have a way to identify their emergency contacts.

With over 500,000 kayaks estimated to be in use across the country, the need for better traceability is growing.

About the NZ Boat Register:

Launched in 2024, the NZ Boat Register offers free watercraft registration and enhanced tools to improve identification and ownership tracking. Privately run, the platform is helping shape a safer, more secure future for all Kiwi watercraft owners.

