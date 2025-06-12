Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests: Aggravated Robbery, Pukekohe

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three offenders will appear in court over an aggravated robbery at a Pukekohe jewellery store last Friday.

Counties Manukau Police have been investigating after a group allegedly entered the Michael Hill Jewellers King Street branch at around 5.45pm on 6 June.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a vehicle of interest was identified at a Henderson petrol station at around midnight last night.

“West Auckland police responded quickly to Lincoln Road and with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter stopped the vehicle,” she says.

“Three occupants of the vehicle aged between 15 and 20 were arrested.”

Detective Inspector Bright acknowledges the careful coordination of all Police staff involved in last night’s operation.

“We’re incredibly pleased with the progress made by the enquiry team over the past six days.

“Police take this sort of aggravated offending seriously and work to hold offenders to account as swiftly as possible.”

Police acknowledge the community for information provided to the enquiry team in the past week.

Those arrested, aged 15, 17 and 20, will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today, charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful takes motor vehicle.

