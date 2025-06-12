Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrating Local Impact: Volunteer Week Expo Coming To Invercargill

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 8:42 pm
Press Release: Southland Regional Development Agency

Southlanders are being invited to discover the power of volunteering and connect with local organisations making a real difference at the Volunteer Week Expo, taking place on Saturday 21 June at Invercargill Central Mall.

Held in support of National Volunteer Week - Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu, the free event will showcase community-focused organisations that rely on volunteers to deliver vital services across the region.

From emergency services and environmental groups to social support and arts organisations, the expo is a chance for locals to explore how they can get involved - whether they have an hour a month or a day a week to give.

Great South General Manager Tourism and Events Mark Frood said the event was about celebrating the impact volunteers had in our community and showing people how easy it is to take that first step into volunteering.

“There are so many ways to make a difference, and this expo gives people a chance to talk directly with the organisations doing the mahi - no pressure, just friendly conversations about how you might be able to help,” he said.

Great South is delivering the expo as part of the region’s contribution to National Volunteer Week - Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu, using the national campaign’s branding and messaging to amplify local efforts and celebrate the power of volunteering across Southland.

The expo will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday 21 June on the Ground Floor of Invercargill Central Mall. No registration is needed, and everyone is welcome.

“Whether you’re new to the area, have recently retired, or just want to give back in a way that suits your lifestyle - there’s a place for everyone in Southland’s volunteer network,” Frood said.

Event details:
Volunteer Week Expo
Date: Saturday 21 June 2025
Time: 10am - 3pm
Location: Ground Floor, Invercargill Central mall

© Scoop Media

