First Concrete Pour Celebrated In Karaka For Latest G.J. Gardner Homes Build For Big Buddy

Big Buddy is thrilled to share that G.J. Gardner Homes Papakura — led by local franchisees Len Adendorff, Nick Xue and Mike O'Meeghan — is once again backing Big Buddy in a big way.

They’re building a brand-new four-bedroom home in Karaka and donating 100% of the profits to help more boys without dads in their lives find a Big Buddy. What an incredible show of local support!

This marks the fifth time GJ’s has supported Big Buddy through a charity house project, a remarkable legacy of giving that continues to change lives.

The first concrete pour took place this week, with Big Buddy Markus and Little Buddy Logan on site, together with Len Adendorff and Nick Xue from GJ’s Papakura, Shane Brown of Big Buddy, and site supervisor Michael Brookes.

GJ’s most recent build for Big Buddy, completed late 2023 in Clarks Beach, raised an incredible $100,000 for Big Buddy, bringing the total raised for Big Buddy over time to a massive $400,000.

This year’s build is once again expected to be a real community effort. Over 20 local companies supported the build by giving their time and skills, to achieve last year’s result, reduced rates or donated hardware. Supporting the completion of everything from showers, tiling and appliances to scaffolding, roofing, bricks and batts!

Giving back is a foundation of the GJ’s national ethos, and the connection of its Papakura branch to the South Auckland community and their passion about making a difference is heartfelt.

Big Buddy co-CEO Christie Stuart says the impact of the build will once again be significant.

"Thanks to our incredible Foundation Partner, GJ Gardner Homes, we are witnessing the power of community-driven change. By building a house to help raise funds, they are not only constructing a home but creating new opportunities and lasting impact for those in need. Together we are laying the foundation for a brighter future."

“South Auckland is currently our biggest area of need. The money raised will be vital to support our on-going work to bring together Big and Little Buddies – there are currently 116 boys on our full waitlist, with 14 of those boys waiting to be matched in our South Auckland region.”

Programme Team Leader & Mentoring Manager Shane Brown confirms South Auckland Big Buddy enquiries have been low in the last 12 months.

"I think there are many factors at play, but I know firsthand that men in our South Auckland community value family, effort and honour. I try and advocate and challenge our male South Auckland community to acknowledge that they don’t have to be perfect, they just have to be willing to share time, and that will add a whole new layer of connection, value and depth to their life which may extend to their own whanau in time."

"Little Buddies I have met in South Auckland show a realness and a strong desire to share their world with a man, given many haven’t had the opportunity to do so."

"Even the simplest act of just turning up and giving some time, the offer of help, or an offer to go fishing, can be a huge deal for a lot of these boys. Family life has become a lot more demanding and difficult. The pressures on caregivers - many of whom are single mums—are immense, as they juggle the demands of work, finances, and raising children."

Find out more about how to make a difference in the life of a young boy here.

https://www.bigbuddy.org.nz/buddy-up/become-a-big-buddy/

