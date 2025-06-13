Crash Causing Congestion, Tamahere - Waikato
Friday, 13 June 2025, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Tamahere off-ramp is closed following a crash,
causing extensive traffic delays for those heading to
Fieldays.
The crash happened just before 7am and
involved three vehicles in the southbound lane.
There
are no significant injuries but there is traffic congestion
back towards
Hamilton.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more