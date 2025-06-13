Art In Everyday Places – Have Your Say On Hamilton’s Draft Arts In Infrastructure Policy

From buildings to bus stops, Hamilton City Council is making room for creativity – and wants to hear what the community thinks.

The Draft Arts in Infrastructure Policy is now open for public feedback. It sets out a framework for integrating art into everyday public spaces, aimed at making Hamilton Kirikiriroa more vibrant, welcoming, and reflective of its diverse community identity.

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary championed the draft policy through her role as Hamilton’s Creative Ambassador.

“As Chair of the Infrastructure and Transport Committee and a proud Creative Ambassador for our city, I’m pleased to have led the introduction of a policy that embeds creativity into the very fabric of our city,” said O’Leary.

“This is about weaving creativity into the way we build Hamilton Kirikiriroa – making our infrastructure not just functional, but expressive of who we are as a community.

“It’s about opening doors and backing the sector that helps bring life and colour to our city.”

The policy promotes early planning and integration of art into infrastructure projects, using existing budgets and supporting local artists. It proposes that up to 1% of the planned budget be allocated to include art in selected public infrastructure projects.

Rebecca Whitehead, Council’s Acting General Manager Customer and Community, said Council wants to hear the views of the community.

“This policy is about making art part of the way we build Hamilton Kirikiriroa. It’s about recognising the value of creativity in our shared spaces and making sure it’s considered from the start of a project – not as an afterthought.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The more voices we hear, the better the final policy will reflect the aspirations of the Hamilton Kirikiriroa community,” said Whitehead.

Feedback can be provided online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay, or by completing a submission form available at all Hamilton city libraries and the main Council building at 260 Anglesea St.

Submissions close on 10 July 2025.

© Scoop Media

