Good Police Work Coughs Up The Dough

A nocturnal thief has lost his crust after Police busted his alleged nighttime crime spree.

Beginning in early April the alleged offender has targeted a range of different South Auckland locations in the early hours of the morning.

“Police will allege the man carried out a spree of opportunistic thefts,” Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager Inspector Mohammed Atiq says.

“Some of this offending including taking items left outside or allegedly breaking in.

“He has acquired a large haul including multiple 20 litre cans of soyabean oils, dozens of water slabs, 150 loaves of bread, and even a wallet and phone from a car parked at a residential property.”

After piecing together reports and identifying a vehicle of interest in all the thefts, Ōtāhuhu Tactical Crime Unit set about identifying the offender.

Soon after enquiries began, the vehicle was seen travelling on Roscommon Road, Manurewa and was signalled to stop.

Inspector Atiq says the vehicle tried to evade Police before returning to an address of interest nearby.

Ōtāhuhu TCU arrived at the address and could clearly see loaves of bread, and the crate they were delivered on, in the back of the vehicle.

The alleged offender was taken into custody.

“We are always pleased to apprehend those who think this kind of brazen offending is acceptable,” Inspector Atiq says.

A 53-year-old male appeared in the Manukau District Court charged with burglary. He was remanded in custody to reappear on 25 June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

