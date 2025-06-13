Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Body Found Following Fire, Waihi

Friday, 13 June 2025, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has been found deceased following a fire this morning in Waihi.

At around 7:50am emergency services received reports of a fire on Montrose Road.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators are carrying out a scene examination.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

