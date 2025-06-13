Body Found Following Fire, Waihi
Friday, 13 June 2025, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been found deceased following a fire this
morning in Waihi.
At around 7:50am emergency services
received reports of a fire on Montrose Road.
Police
and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators are
carrying out a scene examination.
The cause of the
fire is yet to be
determined.
