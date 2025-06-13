Public Advisory: Search And Rescue Training Exercise In Northland

A controlled training exercise will be conducted in the Tangihua Ranges, Waiotira from Friday 13 through to Sunday 14 June.

The multi-agency exercise is being led by Police, with support from Land Search and Rescue and will simulate a land-based search and rescue scenario.

Police, along with other agency personnel, will be in the area during the course of the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe, who is leading the search exercise, says: “Training is part of a controlled, routine training exercise and is not an emergency event.

“These exercises enable Police and partner agencies to test our response and systems should an emergency ever arise and there is no immediate risk to the public.

"We will aim to cause as little disturbance as possible and hope people will understand the importance of us carrying out these types of exercises."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

