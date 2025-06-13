Role Of Council On Agenda At Candidate Information Webinar

The roles, responsibilities and regulations of regional council are on the agenda next week, as people thinking about standing in the upcoming local body elections are invited to attend Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Candidate Information Webinar.

The webinar is being held on Wednesday 18 June at 6pm and will cover off everything a prospective candidate may need to know – from what it means to stand, to what rules surround the campaign period and (most importantly) what it means to be a regional councillor.

Outgoing Regional Council Chair Doug Leeder, who recently announced that he will not be standing for re-election, says attending the webinar is a no-brainer for anyone who has currently been sitting on the fence about putting their name forward.

“Regional Government is hugely important at this time, when there is so much happening in the sector,” he says.

“With Resource Management Act reforms, Local Government Reforms, Local Water Done Well in train and huge pressure to keep rates affordable, we need strong candidates to stand for Regional Council, it’s important for candidates to know the role of regional councils and how they might contribute.”

He says from public transport to environmental compliance to flood protection and emergency management, the regional council’s work is critical for the economy, the environment and the community and now’s the perfect time for people to start asking questions, if they’re looking to get their nomination in next month.

“For the Regional Council to truly reflect those it represents, we need a cross section of people to put their names forward. Don’t be afraid of what you do or don’t bring to the role.

“Governance experience is well and good, but most importantly people need to come into the role prepared to learn about all the functions of a regional council. We provide critical public services and infrastructure and have annual turn-over to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. We need multi-disciplined people with a wide range of experiences and skills, who are prepared to represent the whole Bay of Plenty region.”

The upcoming local body elections are being held on Saturday 11 October 2025.

To register for the webinar or to find out more about the upcoming elections, visit www.boprc.govt.nz/elections

Key election dates:

Friday 4 July 2025: candidate nominations open, roll opens for public inspection

Friday 1 August 2025: candidate nominations close at 12 noon, roll closes

Tuesday 9 September 2025: voting documents posted out, voting opens

Saturday 11 October 2025: voting closes at 12 noon

Saturday 11 October 2025: preliminary results available

Thursday 16 – Sunday 19 October 2025: declaration of final results

More information about the elections is available at www.boprc.govt.nz/elections

