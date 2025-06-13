New Course Helps Youth Find Their Path

A new 16-week course is set to bridge the gap between school and the next step for young people in Hurunui District.

The first programme of its kind in the Hurunui, the SEED course was inspired by similar programmes being run in Waimakariri and other districts, Hurunui District Council SEED Youth Connector Jakob Eder (26) says.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black and Hurunui Council’s SEED Youth Connector Jakob Eder celebrate more support for Hurunui’s young people with the launch of the SEED course (Photo/Supplied)

The new course will complement the Hurunui Mayors Taskforce for Jobs programme, providing additional support to young people before they take that next step into MTFJ, employment or further study.

“Many young people don’t have a clear plan for when they leave school and are not ready for work. In a rural district, the transition is even harder,” Eder says.

“Limited access to public transport, isolation, and a lack of exposure to potential career paths can leave school leavers unsure of what’s out there, or where to start. Without the chance to try different options, choosing a direction after school can feel like a leap into the unknown.

“SEED helps young people create a plan for their lives, and then breaks it down into manageable, bite-sized steps.”

The course includes “taster days” with local businesses such as Bain Road Wines or Broomfield Preschool to provide insights into a range of industries. Complementing these will be community days, short courses to develop interests and skills and increase work readiness, and personal development.

"The support and willingness shown by local businesses to get involved and put aside time to engage with us has been incredibly rewarding. For young people, it just needs a little spark to expose them to something they've never experienced, and it's looking at how we can connect them to that."

Giving back to the community is important to young people, Eder says, and the community days will be a chance to do that, whether helping for a few hours at Inspire Food Bank or planting with the Birdsong Project. Short courses include car maintenance with Mockett’s Motors, First Aid, and Learner Driver licensing.

Eder is no stranger to supporting young people. With a background that includes four years with Camp America, working with young people over a range of activities from lifeguarding to sports; coaching and refereeing basketball at primary and high schools; and coaching the U21 New Zealand Korfball team all the way to the World Champs in Turkey, Eder is skilled at helping young people strive toward their goals.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black says the value of the SEED course is helping young people become work ready, including having that valuable work reference. “This can be difficult for young people without work experience to obtain but Jakob can provide a reference that endorses that young person, that they consistently turned up, participated in community projects and have undertaken personal development and training.”

Full transport is also provided for young people to attend the course, Mayor Black said, with young people being picked up and dropped off at their homes.

The SEED course has been made possible through funding from the Snowgrass Charitable Trust. Referrals to the course are through schools, MTFJ or by directly contacting Eder at Jakob.eder@hurunui.govt.nz

The first course starts on 30 June 2025.

