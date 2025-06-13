Predator Free Wellington Wins The Supreme Award At The 2025 LGFA Taituara Local Government Excellence Awards

Wellington City Council’s groundbreaking initiative, Predator Free Wellington, has claimed the highly coveted Taituarā Supreme Award for Local Government Excellence at last night’s Taituarā Excellence Awards event.

Predator Free Wellington was selected from a field of 60 entries submitted by councils from across the sector, underscoring its exceptional impact and innovation.

The judging panel praised the initiative, stating “Predator Free Wellington is an exemplar of building social licence and deputising the community to assist with delivery. The clear and meticulous plan for rolling this programme out is both readily scalable and highly transferable to projects of any type. We were also highly appreciative of the clear and unambiguous evidence of the success of this project.”

The Supreme honour follows Predator Free Wellington’s success in also securing the GHD Award for Excellence in Environmental Leadership. This marks the second year in succession that the winner of the Environmental Leadership category.

Last night’s ceremony marked the 11th year of the Excellence Awards in their current format. Over this period, a remarkable 11 different councils have proudly taken home the Supreme Award, showcasing the diverse and widespread excellence within New Zealand’s local government.

Other entries recognised with Excellence Awards last night were:

The Beca Award for Placemaking: Ashburton District Council for Te Whare Whakatere – Recreating the Heart of Ashburton

The Award for Excellence in Collaborating for Results: Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Stronger Together: Council's buyout puts people at heart

The Datascape Award for Excellence in Digital Local Government: Auckland Council, Buzzly

The FrankGroup Award for Excellence in Community Engagement: Wairoa District Council for Wairoa Whakapiri - Uniting Through Recovery

Te Tohu Waka Hourua (the Buddle Findlay Award for Māori/Council Partnerships): Taupō District Council for He Whare Hono o Tūewharetoa

The Award for Excellence in Cost Effective Impact: Hurunui District Council for Hurunui District Water Safety Programme.

In addition to winning the Placemaking category, Ashburton District Council’s entry won the Members’ Choice Award – voted for by the members of Taituara.

Other winners announced on the night:

The Sheffield Emerging Leader of the Year Award – Ashley Hurua, Horowhenua District Council.

The AskYourTeam Overseas Manager Exchange to Queensland – Brent Harvey, Horowhenua District Council

The AskYourTeam Overseas Manager Exchange to Victoria – Steven May, West Coast Regional Council

The Civic Financial Services Overseas Manager Exchange to the United States – Steve Gibling, Selwyn District Council

The Marsh Overseas Manager Exchange to British Columbia – Jenni Cochrane, Matamata-Piako District Council

The Auckland Council team, Rarunga, won the NZ leg of the Australasian Management Challenge from a field of 14 teams. Rarunga will represent New Zealand at the Australasian final in the finals in Perth.

