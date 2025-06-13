Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch Man Arrested After Evading Police For Months

Friday, 13 June 2025, 3:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a 44-year-old Christchurch man who has evaded Police since August last year.

The man, a known gang associate, had made significant efforts to avoid arrest, including breaching his conditions, failing to appear in court and frequently changing vehicles and addresses.

Following an extensive investigation into his whereabouts, Police launched a targeted operation involving the newly formed Gang Disruption Unit, the Offender Prevention Team, and the Canterbury Rural Tactical Crime Unit.

Thanks to information provided by the public and swift action by Police, the man was successfully located and arrested yesterday.

His bail has been opposed, and he is appearing in Christchurch District Court today.

He now faces 15 charges, 11 of which relate to drive-offs from self-service petrol stations in the Waimakariri area.

Police remain committed to ensuring offenders are held to account and thank the public for their assistance in bringing this individual into custody.

© Scoop Media

