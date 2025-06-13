Stanley Road South, Te Aroha Closed Following Crash - Waikato
Friday, 13 June 2025, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash on Stanley Road South,
Te Aroha.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at around
1:40pm.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place at McCabe Road and Waihou Road.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more