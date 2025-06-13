Stanley Road South, Te Aroha Closed Following Crash - Waikato

Police are responding to a crash on Stanley Road South, Te Aroha.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 1:40pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at McCabe Road and Waihou Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

