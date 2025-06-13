Te Ara Tahuri Hau Walkway And New Whenu Ariki Bridge To Protect Historic Hauranga Pā Site

A new bridge and walkway to protect the historic Hauranga Pā site near Ōākura is now open with awesome views of the Taranaki coast.

The new footbridge and walkway protecting the historic Hauranga Pā site near Ōākura is now open (Photo/Supplied)

The project, led by NPDC in close collaboration with mana whenua and Kaitake Community Board, focuses on Te Ara Tahuri Hau (pathway of wind changes) supported by a rock revetment protecting the wāhi tapu site and allowing access around the headland at high tide. It also included a replacement for the footbridge over the Whenu Ariki Stream that was destroyed during ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi in 2022.

“It's great to get this over the line after a lot of time and effort to protect the sensitive heritage and ecology of the site, but we've had widespread community and hapū support for the new bridge and walkway, which showcase our historic and scenic coastline for locals and visitors alike,” said NPDC Project Delivery Manager Sean Cressy following a blessing on Thursday.

“NPDC is committed to protecting the historic Hauranga Pā, so we designed the bridge and pathway together as a great route for walkers and cyclists to enjoy the coast while still respecting the archaeological and wāhi tapu site. The sensitive coastal environment required extensive technical input into the project.”

Hauranga Pā, within the tribal area of Ngāti Tairi, was one of the largest pā in the Tataraimaka district. It holds deep cultural and historical significance to mana whenua, said Ngāti Tairi representative Keith Manukonga.

“Te Ara Tahuri Hau will help people to respect this site and its significance. It’s a very nice walkway and we trust people will use it and enjoy it,” said Mr Manukonga.

The construction window was tight to work around the penguins and other wildlife during nesting seasons.

The ramps and handrails on the new bridge were built with help from seven Taranaki students in the Build a Bridge training programme, a partnership of NPDC, WITT Te Pūkenga and the building industry to give teenagers valuable job skills and the option of a future in construction when they leave school.

In recent years, it has been a popular link for walkers and cyclists between the Timaru and Whenu Ariki streams, and this was regarded as a risk to the site's archaeological features. On the new shared pathway, cyclists must walk their bikes around for the safety of other users.

The bridge and walkway cost about $2 million, with about $440k of funding from the NZ Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi.

