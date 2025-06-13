Hato Hone St John Gives A Shout Out To Volunteers

As National Volunteer Week gets underway, Hato Hone St John is calling on New Zealanders to join the organisation in recognising the extraordinary efforts its more than 8,000 volunteers put into bringing people together and building stronger communities.

Volunteers are at the heart of Hato Hone St John’s mission to build resilient communities, and each year they give millions of hours into emergency ambulance and event health services, Major Incident Support Teams, Health Shuttles, Archives, Area Committees, Therapy Pets, Caring Caller, Friends of the Emergency Department, St John Youth, retail stores, and other services.

This year’s theme for National Volunteer Week (15 – 21 June) is Whiria te tangata – Weaving the people together, which highlights the role volunteers play in supporting their communities.

Peter Bradley, Hato Hone St John Chief Executive, says it is a timely opportunity to reflect on the enduring legacy and vital work of the organisation’s volunteers, as they celebrate 140 years of service in New Zealand.

“Since 1885, Hato Hone St John has stood alongside the people of Aotearoa, with a commitment to improving their health and wellbeing. Our volunteers are instrumental in helping us adapt and respond to the evolving needs of our communities.”

Steve Montgomery, Hato Hone St John General Manager, Community Impact and Programmes, says the organisation simply could not operate without the dedication of its volunteers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Whether they’re driving health shuttles, teaching CPR, offering a friendly voice over the phone, or mentoring young people, our volunteers make a lasting difference,” says Mr Montgomery.

“Our people play a critical role in helping us deliver essential programmes and services right across the motu. Their contribution enables us to build resilience and respond to community needs more effectively. We are incredibly grateful for their time, energy and compassion.”

Trudy Haringa, Hato Hone St John National Operations Manager – Ambulance Volunteering, highlights the importance of this year’s theme.

“Our volunteers embody the theme of weaving people together, through their commitment to health equity and patient care. Whether providing urgent medical support, responding to significant weather events, or ensuring the safety of festival patrons, their collective efforts strengthen the social fabric of our nation.

“The dedication of our volunteers not only saves lives but also brings comfort to those in need. If there’s a volunteer who’s made a difference in your life, now is the perfect time to say thank you,” says Ms Haringa.

On 18 June, Hato Hone St John will host an online ‘thank you’ event for its volunteers, as part of The Big Shout Out – a campaign by Volunteering New Zealand, run in conjunction with National Volunteer Week.

Hato Hone St John encourages the public to get behind the initiative and express their thanks and appreciation to the volunteers around them.

Hato Hone St John volunteer snapshot

2,642 emergency ambulance service, Event Health Services, Major Incident Support Team (MIST) volunteers

1,750 retail store volunteers

950 Health Shuttle volunteers

807 Youth leaders

733 Area Committee volunteers

631 Friends of the Emergency Department, Hospital Friends and Community Carers

614 Caring Caller volunteers

490 Therapy Pet volunteers

350 Community educators

87 Chaplains

59 Governance volunteers

14 Order Matters volunteers

© Scoop Media

