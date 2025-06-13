Two To Appear In Court Following Marton Incidents

Two men are before the courts following two incidents in Marton.

At approximately 10pm on 10 May, Police were called to an alleged aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Broadway.

After closing and securing the premises, the employee was confronted by the alleged offender who hid in the ceiling space of the property.

The offender threatened the employee with a weapon and demanded a large amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot.

Thankfully, the employee is not injured, however was understandably shaken by the incident.

After an investigation into the incident, Police identified the alleged offender, and found that the man had allegedly committed a burglary at the same premises in April.

This week, Police arrested and charged two men in relation to the two incidents.

Police are pleased to have made arrests in relation to this matter and hold the alleged offenders to account.

We recognise the significant impact this type of offending has on our community and that it can be incredibly distressing.

Police takes this offending seriously, and we hope these arrests reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for incidents like these.

A 39-year-old Nelson man appeared in Porirua District Court on 12 June, charged with aggravated robbery and burglary. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear on 17 June.

A 49-year-old Palmerston North man is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on 17 June, charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

- Detective Sergeant Carey Priest

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

