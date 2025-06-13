Free Hydro Hype Pool Party Turning Up The Vibes On 27 June!

The winter school holidays are almost here, but Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) is bringing the heat for rangatahi aged 12 - 18, with a free Hydro Hype pool party from 6pm to 8.30pm, Friday 27 June at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre.

SDYC Co-Chair Lucas Jacobson says Hydro Hype’s a chance to celebrate the end of term, with Zeal Taranaki providing their professional sound system and DJ skills.

“We’ll have music pumping, free pizza, subs, and drinks, and the pool to ourselves. It’ll be insane.”

“Whether you want to relax and take it easy with your friends, or start a pool-noodle war, this is the school holiday event for you,” says Lucas.

Hydro Hype’s an alcohol and drug free event for young people of intermediate and high school ages.

The event’s free, but pool party goers should register at Eventbrite.co.nz so SDYC can order enough pizza and subs to keep energy up and the hype going.

© Scoop Media

