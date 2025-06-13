Kiwi Pilots Reassure Air Travellers, Need For Thorough Investigation

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) have moved to assure kiwi travellers of the safety of air travel and the need to allow the air accident investigation process to take its course in the wake of the Air India flight 171 tragedy.

NZALPA President Andrew McKeen, also a 787 Pilot, said that the Association’s thoughts were with the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew.

Through IFALPA, the pilot community worldwide has reached out to their colleagues at the Airline Pilots' Association of India to offer any support necessary.

President McKeen said the most important thing was to avoid speculation about the cause or causes of the accident and allow the investigation process to take its course. Conclusions and safety recommendations will be identified by the appropriate investigative bodies. Any lessons learned will be shared and changes made if necessary.

“In NZALPA’s 80 years of representing professional pilots in New Zealand, we have found that taking the time to gather all facts and analyse all relevant information has assisted aviation in becoming the safest form of transportation in the world,” President McKeen says.

“New Zealand airlines also operate Boeing 787s but we remind passengers that thousands of flights occur daily without incident and there is no immediate cause for concern.

“NZALPA’s pilots and air traffic controllers first priority is, and always will be, the safety of our members and the travelling public,” says President McKeen.

