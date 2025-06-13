Students Step Into Council Careers With ‘Day In The Life’ Programme

Gisborne District Council welcomed rangatahi from across the region to experience a unique behind the scenes look at local government through its successful ‘Day in the Life’ programme earlier this month.

The initiative gave Year 11–13 students the opportunity to shadow Council staff across a range of departments – from health and safety and monitoring and compliance to theatres and Kiwa Pools.

Council’s Senior Recruitment Advisor Renee Ngarimu said the programme was about more than just career exploration.

“It was designed to inspire students by showcasing the diverse career pathways available within Council and the meaningful mahi that supports the community every day,” she said.

“We wanted to give students a real sense of what it’s like to work here – not just the tasks, but the values and teamwork that underpin everything we do. It was incredible to see their curiosity grow throughout the day. They asked thoughtful questions, got stuck into hands-on activities and left with a clearer picture of how their interests could align with future roles at Council.”

Students explored roles in environmental compliance, health and wellbeing, lifeguarding and event production at the Smokefree Rockquest. Each experience was tailored to highlight the skills, challenges and rewards of working in local government.

Maria Jefferson, Gisborne Boys’ High School Assistant Principal Teaching and Learning Career Pathways praised the initiative.

“The team were absolutely fantastic in showing our students what a day in the life at Council could look like. Many of them had no idea just how many different roles exist within Council. The staff demonstrated true manaakitanga – they were welcoming, knowledgeable and generous with their time and insights. Our students left inspired and are now seriously considering how those career pathways could become a reality for them.”

Council plans to run the ‘Day in the Life’ programme regularly, with future dates to be announced later this year.

“We’re committed to supporting our young people in discovering their potential,” said Renee Ngarimu. “This is just the beginning.”

