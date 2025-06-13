Police Put The Brakes On Scooter Thief

Good police work intercepted an alleged thief looking for an easy ride in Auckland early this morning.

Around 3am two offenders arrived at a warehouse on Taylors Road, Morningside.

“The van both offenders were travelling in was used to force its way through roller doors at the address, damaging them enough to gain entry,” Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager Inspector Wayne Kitcher says.

Both offenders entered the address and took several large boxes containing e-scooters before driving away.

A short time later Police located a man allegedly loading the same e-scooter boxes into a different vehicle, only a few minutes from the scene.

The boxes were identified as identical to the ones taken from the premises.

“The original vehicle was later discovered hidden at an address only a few hundred metres away from where staff apprehended this man,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“This was a good result by our staff who put a stop on these alleged offenders being able to benefit from the proceeds of crime.

“Ram raids have trended downward in recent years, and we continue to prosecute this offending if it occurs.”

A 37-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court charged with receiving stolen property.

Inspector Kitcher says enquiries remain ongoing to locate the second offender.

