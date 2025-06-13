Road Open, Lorna Street, New Plymouth - Central

Gordon Campbell: On The Making Of King Donald

After decades of watching the US prop up dictatorships in Central America, South America and the Middle East, there’s a certain irony in seeing authoritarian rule play out on the streets of Los Angeles. No doubt, Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard - and the US Marines! - to quell what were (initially) peaceful protests against his harsh immigration policies has been deliberately provocative. That’s the point. The enemy is whoever opposes him.