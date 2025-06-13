A Week To Celebrate Volunteers

Bay Learning Academy CoastCare (Dune Planting Day) [Photo/Supplied]

From June 15-21, National Volunteer Week will shine a light on the millions of people across Aotearoa New Zealand who dedicate their time to support others. This year’s theme Whiria te tangata – weaving the people together – captures the way volunteering strengthens the fabric of our community, weaving a stronger, more inclusive Aotearoa.

Volunteering Services Manager, Angela Wallace, shares the gratitude the team has for the individuals and groups volunteering in the Bay. “Every day, I’m inspired by the generosity, compassion, and dedication of people who give their time to help others,” Angela says.

“National Volunteer Week is our chance to say a big, heartfelt thank you. You make our community warmer, stronger, and more connected."

Volunteering Services, a division of SociaLink Tūhono Pāpori, is the local volunteer centre for the Western Bay of Plenty. Whether you’re an organisation seeking volunteer assistance or a volunteer looking for a new way to give back, the Volunteering Services team are here to help. With 120 member organisations and over 70 volunteer opportunities to choose from, they can connect you with a volunteer role you will love.

The annual week is a time to recognise volunteer efforts and encourage more Kiwis to consider lending a hand. Volunteering New Zealand reports more than half of New Zealanders (53%) volunteer with an average of 18.1 hours over a period of four weeks. Compared to 2021 figures of 50.7% and 15.9 hours, respectively more Kiwis are increasing the rate and depth of their volunteering. This rise shows a growth in community involvement, and here in the Western Bay of Plenty, there are countless opportunities to support local initiatives.

In recognition of the dedication of local volunteers, Volunteering Services will host The Big Shout Out morning tea during National Volunteer Week at The Kollective. The event will bring together for-purpose organisations and volunteers from across Tauranga Moana to thank them for their dedication and contribution to the community. Events in Te Puke, Katikati and Waihī Beach are also planned.

Adding to the celebration will be the announcement of the Volunteering Services Volunteer Star Awards. “We’re so grateful to everyone who nominated,” Angela shares.

“The judges had a difficult time selecting winners from so many brilliant nominations”.

For more information on volunteering opportunities in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty, visit www.volunteeringservices.co.nz or call (07) 987 0920.

