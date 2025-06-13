Wellington City Council And Predator Free Wellington Win Supreme Award At Local Government Excellence Awards

PFW working under Wellington sign - Jim Huylebroek

Wellington City Council and Predator Free Wellington have won the Supreme Award at the LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards held at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre this evening.

The LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards celebrates programmes, projects, and approaches that demonstrate professional excellence in local government management, and are open to any council, or council-controlled organisation (CCO) in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Three Wellington City Council projects were nominated in different categories, with Predator Free Wellington taking the top award for Excellence in Environmental Leadership, then going on to win the overall Supreme Award out of all the category winners.

“What a night for Wellington! This is a well-deserved national recognition that highlights the groundbreaking conservation work happening in our city, underscores Wellington’s commitment to kaitiakitanga or environmental stewardship, and the role our community plays in achieving these ambitious goals,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

Predator Free Wellington - Excellence in Environmental Leadership (Winner/Supreme Winner)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Wellington City Council is a proud partner of the Predator Free Wellington project (PFW), which is working hard to eliminate rats, stoats and weasels from Pōneke – and has already been successful on the Miramar Peninsula.

“This award recognises the dedication of the PFW team and also reflects the power of collaboration between local government, volunteers, and engaged communities. PFW’s work is making a huge difference to our local biodiversity, and we are proud of their achievements and eager to continue supporting their bold vision for a predator-free capital,” says Mayor Whanau.

Predator Free Wellington Project Director, Kaiwhakahaere Matua, James Willcocks says the award is great recognition of years of collaboration and the amazing mahi of all its volunteers.

"This award reflects the strong partnership between Wellington City Council and Predator Free Wellington, built on our shared commitment and investment in creating a predator free Wellington.

“Together, we've created a blueprint for transforming urban environments worldwide, demonstrating that cities can be places where both people and biodiversity can thrive."

The other two nominations for Wellington City Council were:

Mākara Peak Mountain Bike Park - Excellence in Community Engagement (Nomination)

Mākara Peak exemplifies excellence in community engagement through conservation efforts, volunteer contributions, and a successful partnership. This transformation highlights the power of collaboration and dedication to environmental stewardship.

Nestled in Wellington's western hills, Mākara Peak Mountain Bike Park (MP) has transformed from gorse-covered terrain to an award-winning recreation area. Mākara Peak Supporters (MPS) and Wellington City Council (WCC) have driven this change, fuelled by thousands of volunteers.

Volunteers have built trails, planted over 60,000 native trees, controlled pest plants, and maintained nearly 700 traps. Their efforts have rejuvenated native bush, providing habitat for kiwi, kākāriki, tītipounamu, kārearea, and kākā.

TrackDem - Excellence in Digital Local Government (Nomination)

Wellington City Council is taking a world-leading approach to transparency by making it easier for everyone to access and understand Council decisions by using technology to locate and track voting records and meeting data.

The Mātai Manapori TrackDem system, delivered via enhanced website functionality, shows clearly how the Council and its committees have come to their final decisions, laying out initial recommendations, any changes or amendments to those recommendations, and how each individual Elected Member voted.

© Scoop Media

