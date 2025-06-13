Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, Te Aroha

Friday, 13 June 2025, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Te Aroha this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash on Stanley Road Soth was reported just before 1:40pm.

One person died at the scene, a second person was seriously injured and a further two people sustained moderate injuries.

The road has since reopened.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
