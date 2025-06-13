Fatal Crash, Te Aroha
Friday, 13 June 2025, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Te Aroha this afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash on
Stanley Road Soth was reported just before 1:40pm.
One
person died at the scene, a second person was seriously
injured and a further two people sustained moderate
injuries.
The road has since
reopened.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more