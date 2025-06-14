National Volunteer Week Celebrates Millions Of Volunteers

National Volunteer Week, which runs from 15–21 June, is the biggest celebration of volunteering in New Zealand.

Volunteering New Zealand | Tūao Aotearoa leads this national event. This year’s theme is Whiria te tangata – Weaving the people together.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to thank the millions of volunteers who make a difference to our communities every day. We know of 50 events being held by volunteer centres and community organisations celebrating over 3000 volunteers,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

Over 53% of adult New Zealanders volunteer, either for organisations or directly helping others. Formal volunteering is worth $6.4 billion to the economy, and when you add in direct volunteering as well it’s worth over double that at $14.4 billion.

More than the economic value, volunteering is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities. Volunteers are everywhere—supporting aged care, disability services, community programmes, the arts, sports, emergency response, and caring for our environment. Their work touches almost every part of our lives.

Volunteering also gives back to those who volunteer. It helps people feel connected, supported, and valued. Volunteering is a powerful movement and is a key contributor to community.

“This National Volunteer Week we celebrate the diversity of volunteers and volunteering, mahi aroha and social action in Aotearoa.

“Join us this National Volunteer Week as we celebrate our collective impact,” Michelle says.

