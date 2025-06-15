Slip Closes SH7, Crews Working To Reopen

Part of State Highway 7 in the central South Island that includes Lewis Pass remains closed today after a slip on the road.

The slip, just south of the Riordan Creek Bridge, was discovered early this morning and has forced the closure of the highway in both directions between Springs Junction and Island Hills.

No detour is available, and motorists are urged to delay any travel and avoid the area.

Crews are working on options this afternoon to provide access, but an overnight closure may be required.

A further update will be provided around 4pm today.

Supplied / NZTA

