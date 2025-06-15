Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Water Incident, Pātea

Sunday, 15 June 2025, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann:

Two people have died after a boat capsized off Pātea this morning.

Three people were aboard the boat when it got into trouble in water off Pātea, about 10.15am.

One person was located in the water after the boat capsized. They were treated by ambulance at the scene and have been transported to hospital.

Sadly, two people died in the incident and their bodies were recovered by 11.30am.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.

The cause of the capsizing will be investigated, but at this time Police are unable to provide any further details.

Police would like to thank boaties, Coastguard South Taranaki and Coastguard Whanganui volunteers, and our emergency service colleagues for their help.

