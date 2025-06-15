UPDATE: SH7 to stay closed overnight

Part of State Highway 7 in the central South Island that includes Lewis Pass will remain closed overnight after a slip on the road.

The slip, just south of the Riordan Creek Bridge, was discovered early this morning and forced the closure of the highway in both directions between Springs Junction and Island Hills.

The risk of further debris coming down onto the road was central to the decision to keep the closure in place until tomorrow.

No detour is available, and motorists have been urged to delay any travel and avoid the area.

A further update is expected around midday tomorrow.

