Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: SH7 to stay closed overnight

Sunday, 15 June 2025, 5:54 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Part of State Highway 7 in the central South Island that includes Lewis Pass will remain closed overnight after a slip on the road.

The slip, just south of the Riordan Creek Bridge, was discovered early this morning and forced the closure of the highway in both directions between Springs Junction and Island Hills.

The risk of further debris coming down onto the road was central to the decision to keep the closure in place until tomorrow.

No detour is available, and motorists have been urged to delay any travel and avoid the area.

A further update is expected around midday tomorrow.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 