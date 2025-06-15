Council Calls For Applications To Help Transform Water Quality Across Auckland

Auckland Council’s Regional Waterway Protection Fund (RWPF) and Making Space for Rural Water Fund are now open for applications, offering up to $800,000 in grants to rural landowners committed to improving freshwater quality and restoring biodiversity across the region.

Applications are open from 16 June to 27 July 2025.

Now in its 10th year, the RWPF supports fencing and native planting projects that protect waterways from livestock, reduce sediment runoff, and enhance aquatic ecosystems.

The fund operates on a 50/50 partnership model, with Auckland Council providing financial support, restoration plans and technical advice, and landowners contributing cash or in-kind labour.

This year, priority areas include the Papakura Stream, Matakana River, Ōrere River, Āwhitu Catchment, and Aotea / Great Barrier Island.

Grants will also be available through the Making Space for Water Fund, designed to complement these efforts.

Tom Mansell, Auckland Council’s Head of Sustainable Partnerships says the fund continues to deliver real change.

“Improving rural water quality is one of the most meaningful actions we can take to protect our environment. It benefits not only the land and water but the communities that depend on them,” says Mr Mansell.

The projects, funded through the RWPF, are a long-term investment in the health of our ecosystems. These initiatives are a powerful example of how collaboration between landowners, council and community can restore balance to our natural landscapes.

Projects eligible for funding include:

• stock-exclusion fencing

• riparian planting using eco-sourced natives

• fish passage improvements

• alternative water supplies for livestock.

Applications will be assessed on environmental outcomes, project feasibility, community involvement, and alignment with iwi and hapū values.

RWPF-funded projects are already reshaping rural Auckland—restoring wetlands, protecting native species, and building stronger connections between people and place.

For more information and to apply, click here

