Road Closed, SH74, Lyttelton - Canterbury

Lyttelton Road Tunnel is closed following a crash this evening.

Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash on SH74/Tunnel Road at around 5.35pm.

There are no reported injuries in relation to the crash.

The tunnel is closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.

