Road Closed, SH74, Lyttelton - Canterbury
Sunday, 15 June 2025, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Lyttelton Road Tunnel is closed following a crash this
evening.
Police were alerted to the three-vehicle
crash on SH74/Tunnel Road at around 5.35pm.
There are
no reported injuries in relation to the crash.
The
tunnel is closed while emergency services are at the
scene.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate
route and expect
delays.
