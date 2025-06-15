Bringing Kiwi’s Election 2025

It’s in the Ballot Productions is announcing their 2025 show format, bringing its community town hall show to 18 city/district councils and the 4 regional councils those city/district councils sit within. The focus for 2025 is to cover a mix of both big city councils such as Hamilton and Wellington, and rural councils with their voters spread vastly such as Tararua and Whakatane, which benefits from our in-studio town hall with live broadcasting from location to our Youtube, Facebook, Twitch and Tiktok channels.

We will be continuing with our standard format for Councilor and Mayoral shows being broken into 2 parts, with the first half being the box questions, where candidates pick a box number and answer the question in the box, along with each candidate getting 2 Butt In cards and 1 Defer the Question card. The second half continues with Hard Hitting Questions, which is the section where candidates are all asked the same question (No Butt In or Defer cards allowed), one will be how candidates are planning on voting on the Retaining Maori Ward Referendum and why you are planning on voting this way, to give voters their candidates views and policies on the important issues in their area.

We are also introducing a new 1 hour show for Community Boards which will feature up to 10 questions for the candidates to answer using the hard hitting questions format, but the candidates will need to work as a team to decide which box for the host to open. This has been launched in response to feedback from local bodies 2022.

We will be starting with the Wellington Mayoral Debate on our first production day Friday 8th of August, at the Khandallah Town Hall, which will spearhead 47 days of production, starting with our Greater Wellington and Horizon Region before we head north to our Bay of Plenty shows and finishing up with our Waikato shows and on Sunday 12th October, a local bodies election show, featuring the results and a breakdown of STV iterations explaining the vote transfer process.

Our Show Broadcast Schedule:

Friday 8th August - Khandallah Town Hall & Cornerstone Community Centre

Mākara-Ōhāriu Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Wharangi/Onslow-Western General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Wellington City Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Saturday 9th August - Feilding Civic Centre in the Concert Chamber

Horizons Regional Council – Manawatū-Rangitikei Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Manawatu District Council – Fielding General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Manawatu District Council – Manawatu District Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 10th August - Feilding Civic Centre in the Concert Chamber

Horizons Regional Council – Raki Māori Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Manawatu District Council – Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori Ward 4pm to 6pm

Manawatu District Council – Manawatū Rural Ward 7pm to 9pm

Monday 11th August - Lane Park Church - Upper Hutt

GWRC – Te Awa Kairangi ki Uta/Upper Hutt Constituency 11am to 1pm

Upper Hutt City Council – Upper Hutt City Councilor at Large - Part 1 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Upper Hutt City Council – Upper Hutt City Councilor at Large - Part 2 4pm to 6pm

Upper Hutt City Council – Upper Hutt City Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 12th August - ANZAC Hall - Featherston

SWDC – Featherston Community Board 3pm to 4pm

SWDC – Featherston General Ward 4pm to 6pm

SWDC – Te Karu o Te Ika a Māui Maori Ward 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday 13th August - Shannon Memorial Hall

Horizons Regional Council – Horowhenua Constituency 4pm to 6pm

Horowhenua District Council – Miranui Ward 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 14th August - Ōtaki Memorial Hall

Kapiti Coast District Council – Otaki Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Otaki General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Kapiti Coast District Maori Ward 7pm to 9pm

Friday 15th August - Ākau Tangi Sports Centre - Kilbirnie

GWRC – Pōneke/Wellington General Constituency 4pm to 6pm

Wellington City Council – Motukairangi/Eastern General Ward 7pm to 9pm

Saturday 16th August - Dannevirke Town Hall

Horizons Regional Council – Tararua Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Tararua District Council – Dannevirke Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Tararua District Council – Northern Ward 4pm to 6pm

Tararua District Council – Tararua District Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 17th August - Square Edge Community Arts Palmerston North

Horizons Regional Council – Tonga Māori Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Palmerston North City Council – Te Pūao Māori ward 4pm to 6pm

Horizons Regional Council – Palmerston North Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Monday 18th August - Square Edge Community Arts Palmerston North

Palmerston North City Council – Te Hirawanui General Ward - Part 1 10am to 12pm

Palmerston North City Council – Te Hirawanui General Ward - Part 2 1pm to 3pm

Palmerston North City Council – Te Hirawanui General Ward - Part 3 4pm to 6pm

Palmerston North City Council – Palmerston North City Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 19th August - Hutt Musical Theatre - Epuni

Hutt City Council – Central General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Hutt City Council – Northern General Ward 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday 20th August - Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom - Foxton

Horowhenua District Council – Te Awahou Foxton Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Horowhenua District Council – Kere Kere General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Horowhenua District Council – Horowhenua (Māori) Ward 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 21st August - Waikanae Community Centre

Kapiti Coast District Council – Waikanae Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Waikanae General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – District Wide Councillors 7pm to 9pm

Friday 22nd August - Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (Levin Community Centre)

Horowhenua District Council – Waiopehu General Ward 1pm to 3pm

Horowhenua District Council – Levin General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Horowhenua District Council – Horowhenua District Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Saturday 23rd August - Trust House Recreation Centre - Masterton

Whakaoriori Masterton Māori Ward Councillor 11am to 1pm

Whakaoriori Masterton General Ward Councillor 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Councilor at Large - Masterton District Council 4pm to 6pm

Mayoral Debate - Masterton District Council 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 24th August - Martinborough town hall

South Wairarapa District Council – Martinborough Community Board 3pm to 4pm

South Wairarapa District Council – Martinborough General Ward 4pm to 6pm

South Wairarapa District Council – South Wairarapa Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Monday 25th August - The Little Theatre - Lower Hutt

Hutt City Council – City Wide Councilor Race - Part 1 1pm to 3pm

Hutt City Council – City Wide Councilor Race - Part 2 4pm to 6pm

Hutt City Council – Hutt City Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 26th August - Production Day Break

Slot is under consideration for Whanganui District Council

Wednesday 27th August - Kelson community hall - Lower Hutt

GWRC – Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai/Lower Hutt Constituency 4pm to 6pm

Hutt City Council – Western General Ward 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 28th August - Raumati Bowling Club - Paraparaumu

Kapiti Coast District Council – Raumati Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Paekākāriki–Raumati General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Paekākāriki Community Board 6pm to 7pm

Greater Wellington Regional Council – Kapiti Coast Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Friday 29th August - Greytown Town Centre

South Wairarapa District Council – Greytown Community Board 3pm to 4pm

South Wairarapa District Council – Greytown General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Greater Wellington Regional Council – Wairarapa Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Saturday 30th August - Wainuiomata Community Hall - Wainuiomata

Hutt City Council – Wainuiomata Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Hutt City Council – Wainuiomata General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Hutt City Council – Mana Kairangi ki Tai Māori Ward 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 31st August - The Little Theatre - Lower Hutt

Wellington City Council – Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Ward 1pm to 3pm

Wellington City Council – Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward 4pm to 6pm

Wellington City Council – Paekawakawa/Southern General Ward 7pm to 9pm..

Monday 1st September - Kāpiti Impact Hub - Paraparaumu

Kapiti Coast District Council – Paraparaumu Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Paraparaumu Ward 4pm to 6pm

Kapiti Coast District Council – Kapiti Coast Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 2nd September - Tawa Anglican Church - Tawa

Wellington City Council – Tawa Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Wellington City Council – Takapū/Northern General Ward 4pm to 6pm

GWRC – Porirua-Tawa General Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday 3rd September - Eketahuna Community Centre

Tararua District Council – Eketahuna Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Tararua District Council – South Ward 4pm to 6pm

Tararua District Council – Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Māori Ward 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 4th September - Carterton Golf Club

Carterton District Council - Councilors at Large - Part 1 1pm to 3pm

Carterton District Council - Councilors at Large - Part 2 4pm to 6pm

Carterton District Council - Carterton Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm

Friday 5th September - Moera Community Hall - Lower Hutt

Hutt City Council – Eastbourne Community Board 3pm to 4pm

GWRC – Te Upoko o te Ika a Māui Māori Constituency 4pm to 6pm

Hutt City Council – Harbour General Ward 7pm to 9pm

Saturday 6th September - Production Day Break

Sunday 7th September - Motion Entertainment - Rotorua

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua Rural Ward 1pm to 3pm

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua Rural Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua Māori Ward 4pm to 6pm

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua Lakes Community Board 6pm to 7pm

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Ōkurei Māori Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Monday 8th September - Motion Entertainment - Rotorua

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Rotorua General Constituency 10am to 12pm

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua General Ward - Part 1 1pm to 3pm

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua General Ward - Part 2 4pm to 6pm

Rotorua Lakes District Council – Rotorua Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 9th September - Edgecumbe War Memorial Hall

Whakatāne District Council – Rangitāiki Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Whakatāne District Council – Rangitāiki Māori Ward 4pm to 6pm

Whakatāne District Council – Rangitāiki General Ward 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday 10th September - Tāneatua School and Community Hall

Whakatāne District Council – Tāneatua Community Board 4pm to 5pm

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Kōhi Māori Constituency 5pm to 7pm

Bay of Plenty RC – Eastern Bay of Plenty General Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 11th September - Te Puke War Memorial Hall

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Maketu Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Maketu-Te Puke General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Western Bay of Plenty DC – Te Puke–Eastern CB – All subdivisions 6pm to 7pm

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Western Bays Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm

Friday 12th September - Omokoroa Pavilion

Western Bay of Plenty DC – Ōmokoroa–Kaimai CB – All subdivisions 3pm to 4pm

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Kaimai General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Western Bay of Plenty DC – Waka Kai Uru (District-wide Māori Ward) 7pm to 9pm

Saturday 13th September - Kawerau Town Hall

Kawerau District Council – Councilors at large 10am to 12pm

Kawerau District Council – Kawerau Māori Ward 1pm to 3pm

Kawerau District Council – Kawerau General ward 4pm to 6pm

Kawerau District Council – Kawerau Mayoral Race 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 14th September – Tauranga Campus of the University of Waikato - Te Manawaroa

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Mauao Māori Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Tauranga General Constituency - Part 1 4pm to 6pm

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Tauranga General Constituency - Part 2 7pm to 9pm

Monday 15th September - Regent Theatre Te Awamutu

Waipā District Council – Te Awamutu and Kihikihi Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Waipā District Council – Pirongia and Kakepuku General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Waipā District Council – Te Awamutu and Kihikihi General Ward 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 16th September - Murupara Area School

Whakatāne District Council – Murupara CB – All Subdivisions 4pm to 5pm

Whakatāne District Council – Te Urewera General Ward 5pm to 7pm

Whakatāne District Council – Toi ki Uta Māori Ward 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday 17th September - Katikati War Memorial Hall

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Waihī Beach Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward 4pm to 6pm

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Katikati Community Board 6pm to 7pm

Bay of Plenty RC – Western Bay of Plenty General Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 18th September - Whakatane War Memorial Hall

Whakatāne District Council – Kapu te rangi Māori Ward 1pm to 3pm

Whakatāne District Council – Whakatāne-Ōhope Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Whakatāne District Council – Whakatāne-Ōhope General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Whakatāne District Council – Whakatāne Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm.

Friday 19th September - Production Break

Saturday 20th September - Cambridge Town Hall

Waipā District Council – Maungatautari General Ward 1pm to 3pm

Waipā District Council – Waipā Māori Ward 4pm to 6pm

Waikato Regional Council – Ngā Tai ki Uta Māori Constituency 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 21st September - Cambridge Town Hall

Waikato Regional Council – Waipā-King Country General Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Waipā District Council – Cambridge Community Board 3pm to 4pm

Waipā District Council – Cambridge General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Waipā District Council – Waipā Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm.

Monday 22nd September - All Saints Community Church

Hamilton City Council – Hamilton West General Ward - Part 1 1pm to 3pm

Hamilton City Council – Hamilton West General Ward - Part 2 4pm to 6pm

Hamilton City Council – Hamilton Mayoral Debate 7pm to 9pm

Tuesday 23rd September - All Saints Community Church

Hamilton City Council – Hamilton East General Ward - Part 1 1pm to 3pm

Hamilton City Council – Hamilton East General Ward - Part 2 4pm to 6pm

Waikato Regional Council – Hamilton General Constituency ` 7pm to 9pm

Wednesday 24th September - All Saints Community Church

Waikato Regional Council – Ngā Tai ki Uta Māori Constituency 4pm to 6pm

Hamilton City Council – Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward ` 7pm to 9pm

Thursday 25th September - Morrinsville Events Centre

Matamata Piako DC – Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako Māori Ward 4pm to 6pm

Matamata Piako District Council – Morrinsville General Ward ` 7pm to 9pm

Friday 26th September - Production Break

Saturday 27th September - Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre

Matamata Piako District Council – Matamata General Ward 4pm to 6pm

Matamata Piako District Council – Matamata Piako Mayoral Debate` 7pm to 9pm

Sunday 28th September - Silver Fern Farms Events Centre - Te Aroha

Waikato Regional Council – Waihou General Constituency 1pm to 3pm

Matamata Piako District Council – Te Aroha ward General Ward 4pm to 6pm

All shows will be available to view live on these It’s in the Ballot Channels: you can follow them below

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@itsintheballot

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/itsintheballot

Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/itsintheballotnz

Tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@itsintheballot

Public can submit their Questions can be submitted here - https://forms.gle/FSnFRHV8F3dT449r8

All candidates standing in the councils we are covering are welcome to participate. You can register your participation on these forms here:

Greater Wellington Region Candidates - https://forms.gle/9CuQ2T6tTyd2GHdT9

Horizons Region Candidates - https://forms.gle/8i5cf5476swRQt5q9

Bay of Plenty Regions Candidates - https://forms.gle/UGq5PkmcA4LLjxXY9

Waikato Region Candidates - https://forms.gle/XPrExmdj9KYbvTEf6

If your council is not in the form above, it means we are not covering your council in this local body election. Candidates will start receiving invitations to participate after Nomination Day, Friday 1st August 2025, in the order of which show is happening first.

