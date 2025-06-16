EPA Faces High Court Challenge Over Glyphosate

The Environmental Law Initiative is challenging the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in the High Court today over its decision that there were no grounds to reassess the herbicide glyphosate, along with more than 90 glyphosate-based formulations currently approved for use in Aotearoa.

Despite glyphosate being used in Aotearoa for over 50 years, the EPA has never conducted a full risk assessment of the chemical.

“The EPA should have a full understanding of the effects of glyphosate to ensure Aotearoa’s regulatory settings are fit for purpose,” says Tess Upperton, Senior Legal Advisor at the Environmental Law Initiative (ELI).

“Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in Aotearoa. It’s sprayed on our food, roadsides, public spaces, around playgrounds, and in backyards.”

“Given its widespread use, it’s alarming that we’ve never undertaken a comprehensive risk assessment to understand the impacts on our people and the environment,” says Upperton.

In addition to glyphosate itself, the EPA has never done a full risk assessment for glyphosate-based formulations that have been “grandfathered in” under current regulations—many of which are significantly more toxic than glyphosate alone. These formulations often include additional ingredients that amplify glyphosate’s toxicity, including surfactants such as POEA (polyethoxylated tallow amine), classified as a "forever chemical" due to its persistence in the environment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These formulations should be undergoing risk assessments that consider their effects in Aotearoa—but they’re not. And that’s deeply concerning, particularly as their approvals do not expire,” says Upperton.

Over recent decades, scientific evidence of glyphosate’s harm to human health, biodiversity, and ecosystems has grown. Many regulators overseas have responded by tightening restrictions on glyphosate use. In contrast, the regulatory approach in Aotearoa has remained largely unchanged.

“While other countries have moved to protect public health and the environment, Aotearoa remains one of the most permissive regulators of glyphosate globally,” says Upperton.

That includes allowing glyphosate use in settings where it's banned elsewhere—for instance, as a pre-harvest desiccant on crops, a practice prohibited in the European Union. Several European countries have also banned the domestic sale of glyphosate, restricting its use to regulated agricultural and commercial settings.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the Ministry for Primary Industries has recently proposed increasing the Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) for glyphosate on certain crops—by up to 100 times.

“This legal challenge is not about banning glyphosate,” Upperton clarifies. “It’s about the EPA making informed decisions about how these chemicals are regulated in Aotearoa.”

About the Case

In 2023, the Environmental Law Initiative formally requested for the EPA to determine whether there were grounds for reassessing glyphosate and glyphosate-based substances under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. The application was based on significant new scientific information that has emerged since glyphosate was first introduced in Aotearoa in the 1970s.

In July 2024, the EPA declined the request, stating it did not believe sufficient grounds for reassessment existed.

ELI will challenge that decision in the Wellington High Court on 16 and 17 June 2025.

© Scoop Media

