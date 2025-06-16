Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man In Court After Hauraki Aggravated Robbery

Monday, 16 June 2025, 8:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is appearing in court today after an aggravated robbery at a Hauraki bar on Saturday night.

Police were called to the North Shore bar on Lake Road after 7.30pm on 14 June.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, from Waitematā Crime Squad, says a sole offender entered the bar.

“He was allegedly carrying a weapon, and threatened a staff member working at the time,” she says.

“The offender quickly made off with an amount of cash and took off in a stolen vehicle.”

Sometime later, a stolen vehicle was detected travelling into central Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says the vehicle was seen in the Newton area.

“The car was located by Auckland City staff parked on Fenton Street, and they were waiting when the offender left a nearby venue to return to his vehicle,” she says.

“After initially being arrested over the stolen vehicle, Police located a large amount of cash on his person.

“The staff were aware of the earlier aggravated robbery and the man was spoken to further.”

He was transported back to the North Shore and was charged with aggravated robbery.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

“Police will be opposing this man’s bail when he appears in court,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“It’s a pleasing result and I acknowledge the teamwork between the staff working on Saturday night.

“While the staff member in the bar was uninjured, over the weekend we have ensured a referral to Victim Support has been made.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 