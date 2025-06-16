Man In Court After Hauraki Aggravated Robbery

A man is appearing in court today after an aggravated robbery at a Hauraki bar on Saturday night.

Police were called to the North Shore bar on Lake Road after 7.30pm on 14 June.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, from Waitematā Crime Squad, says a sole offender entered the bar.

“He was allegedly carrying a weapon, and threatened a staff member working at the time,” she says.

“The offender quickly made off with an amount of cash and took off in a stolen vehicle.”

Sometime later, a stolen vehicle was detected travelling into central Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says the vehicle was seen in the Newton area.

“The car was located by Auckland City staff parked on Fenton Street, and they were waiting when the offender left a nearby venue to return to his vehicle,” she says.

“After initially being arrested over the stolen vehicle, Police located a large amount of cash on his person.

“The staff were aware of the earlier aggravated robbery and the man was spoken to further.”

He was transported back to the North Shore and was charged with aggravated robbery.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

“Police will be opposing this man’s bail when he appears in court,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“It’s a pleasing result and I acknowledge the teamwork between the staff working on Saturday night.

“While the staff member in the bar was uninjured, over the weekend we have ensured a referral to Victim Support has been made.”

