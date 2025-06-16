Three Greyhounds Dead Within Three Days: SAFE Says Shut It Down

SAFE is calling for immediate action following the deaths of three greyhounds in the space of just three days. With the industry now resorting to legal action to delay the Government’s promised ban, SAFE says the Government must step in and finish what they started.

On 11 June, Homebush Sydney suffered a spiral fracture of her left femur during a race at Ascot Park Raceway in Southland. The injury was so severe that she was euthanised. Just two days later, Homebush Feijoa collapsed and died at the lure at Addington Raceway in Christchurch. The cause of death is unknown. That same day at Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui, Midnight Brockie sustained a catastrophic fracture to his right hock and tibia and was also euthanised.

These deaths bring the number of fatalities this racing season to 16, already surpassing last season’s death toll of 13, with six weeks still to go.

"Three dogs in three days is not just a tragedy - it’s a damning indictment of an industry that treats these animals as expendable," says SAFE Campaigns Manager Emma Brodie.

"We must remember that behind every number is a dog who felt pain, fear, and suffering in their final moments. That should shake us to our core."

This surge in deaths comes just weeks after Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) filed proceedings in the High Court seeking a judicial review of the Government’s decision to ban greyhound racing.

"GRNZ is dragging the Government through the courts while greyhounds are dying on their watch," says Brodie. "But the court of public opinion has already delivered its verdict: this cruelty has to stop."

SAFE is urging the racing industry to accept the Government’s decision and begin working in good faith to rehome the thousands of dogs who remain trapped in the system. At the same time, urgent direction is now needed from Government to begin winding the industry down and to progress legislation that will bring an end to greyhound racing once and for all.

"Every dog still in this system is a life at risk. We need the Government to step in now to give these dogs a fighting chance at life beyond the track."

Notes:

The 2024/25 greyhound racing season runs from 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2025. As of 13 June, 16 dogs have died due to race-related incidents, surpassing the 13 race-related deaths recorded in the 2023/24 season. These statistics do not include deaths due to training or trials which are not recorded in Greyhound Racing New Zealand’s Stewards' Reports.

On December 10, 2024, Racing Minister Winston Peters announced that greyhound racing would be banned in New Zealand following a 20 month phase out period. The Minister cited long-standing animal welfare issues, and that the decision was rooted in protecting dog welfare. Racing is expected to cease from August 1, 2026.

Since the announcement of the ban, 380 dogs have suffered race-related injuries requiring a standdown period - including 66 broken bones - and 11 dogs have died. These statistics were sourced from GRNZ Stewards’ Reports.

On May 26, 2025, Greyhound Racing New Zealand announced it had filed judicial review proceedings in the High Court, challenging the Government’s decision to ban greyhound racing. GRNZ claimed the decision was "procedurally flawed" and the Government failed to properly consider evidence and engage with the industry. This comes despite years of formal reviews into the industry - including those in 2017 (Hansen Report), 2021 (Robertson Report), and 2022 (Racing Integrity Board Report) - all of which identified consistent issues with animal welfare, transparency, and accountability.

In September 2021, the previous Labour government placed the industry "on notice", warning that it must make significant improvements or risk closure.

