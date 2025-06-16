Radio Hauraki's "Day In Loo” Returns For A Third Year To Raise Bowel Cancer Awareness

Iconic radio personalities, sporting legends and other well-known Kiwis will soon unite for a 12-hour live broadcast from the “bowels of Eden Park” for Radio Hauraki’s third Day in Loo event to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Taking place from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday 18 June during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, this year's event features a unique venue change to Eden Park's changing sheds – aptly renamed "the bowels of Eden Park" for this special occasion. All proceeds go to Bowel Cancer NZ, a 100% community-funded charity dedicated to patient support, advocacy, vital research and reducing the impact of bowel cancer across the country.

Along with Radio Hauraki, the team from The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC) will also be supporting the event, with well-known sporting legends joining in what organisers describe as "Good Sports Talking Sh*t" – a light-hearted approach to discussing a serious illness affecting thousands of New Zealanders every year. The event will also be attended by Dai Henwood ONZM - friend of Radio Hauraki, much-loved comedian and media personality, who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic bowel cancer in 2020.

Todd Campbell, Content Director for Radio Hauraki says: "Every day, eight Kiwis receive a bowel cancer diagnosis and we’re dedicated to using our platforms to shine a spotlight on this critical health issue, spreading awareness of the symptoms that could save lives. Eden Park has seen some huge victories over the years and we're hoping to knock this out of the park for Bowel Cancer New Zealand, adding bowel cancer awareness growth to that list of Eden Park wins."

Peter Huskinson, Bowel Cancer NZ CEO, says: "We're so delighted that our friends at Radio Hauraki are dedicating 12 hours of airtime again this year to help spread the word about bowel cancer. Open, honest conversation like this helps people know what to look for and when to get along to their doctor. This is a highly treatable disease when caught early, so we know that Kiwis acting on their symptoms because of Day in Loo will save lives."

Jeremy Wells, Radio Hauraki Breakfast host says: "I have many fond memories of watching sport at Eden Park over the years and looking forward to moving the Hauraki studios into the changing sheds for this great cause. I understand the players’ spa pool will be operational and I plan on jumping in with a few of our sporting guests.”

Nick Sautner, CEO Eden Park says: “We’re delighted to welcome Radio Hauraki’s Day in Loo to Eden Park in support of a cause that affects thousands of New Zealanders. We’re proud to be renaming the changing sheds ‘the bowels of Eden Park’ for the day to support this important and meaningful campaign. We’re honoured to stand alongside Bowel Cancer NZ and the team from Radio Hauraki to raise awareness in communities across Aotearoa.”

People can listen to the Radio Hauraki live broadcast via radio or iHeartRadio and can contribute by making an instant $3 donation to Bowel Cancer NZ by texting LOO to 3779.

