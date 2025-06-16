Ohakune Water Plant Highlights Need For Affordable Water Solutions

Touring the new Ohakune Water Treatment Plant (WTP) with other elected members Mayor Kirton reflected on its $10.4 million cost and Council’s impending decision on how to provide future water services under the Government’s Local Water Done Well (LWDW) reforms.

LWDW requires all councils to decide how they will continue to deliver safe, reliable water services sustainably into the future - either alone or in partnership with other councils.

Elected members tour the new $10.4 million Ohakune Water Treatment Plant as they consider how to provide future water services under the Government’s Local Water Done Well (LWDW) reforms (Photo/Supplied)

Mayor Kirton said the new plant was funded in part through the Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) which was created to help smaller councils like Ruapehu manage the pressures of increasing visitor numbers.

“Funding support through the TIF was critical in getting this much needed project underway” he said.

“It helped address the gap left by our small ratepayer base and supported our efforts to ensure sustainable visitor growth.

Unfortunately, the TIF and similar funding mechanisms are no longer available, making future upgrades much harder to afford.”

He said the rising cost of delivering water infrastructure is a key issue as Council considers who to partner with to deliver future water services.

“We’re now being asked to do more with less. The Government is encouraging smaller, rural councils like ours to work together to achieve affordability and long-term sustainability of water delivery.

The most cost-effective option on the table is a five-council Water Services Council-Controlled Organisation with Palmerston North, Horowhenua, Rangitīkei, and hopefully Whanganui.

We’re currently asking our communities what they think about this option.”

Mayor Kirton urged people to take a moment to complete the short survey on Council’s website.

“This is about ensuring safe, affordable water services for the future.

Please complete the survey and tell us what your water services priorities are: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6873FLN

